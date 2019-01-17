UNITUS AND OSU ATHLETICS CONTINUE TO MAKE DREAMS COME TRUE FOR CHILDREN, FAMILIES

Dream Come True’ program hosts children battling serious illness and their families to an unforgettable experience with help from Oregon State University Beaver student-athletes

PORTLAND, OR — As the third year of their award-winning Dream Come True program nears its close, Unitus and Oregon State Athletics have partnered to provide 20 heroic children and their families an all-access VIP experience they would never forget.

This year, as in past years, Unitus sent a different child to every Beaver home football game. On November 3, during the homecoming game against USC, COO Jason Werts presented a check for $5,000 to Randall Children’s Hospital. In previous seasons, Unitus has donated $5,000 each to the Children’s Cancer Association and OHSU Doernbecher Children’s Hospital. This season closed out on November 23 with first-grader “Awesome Austin” enjoying the annual Civil War game against the Oregon Ducks. Austin earned his nickname for always inspiring laughs and smiles in those around him even while he fights to beat back his disease.

Each child receives a one-of-a-kind experience with their family. They are invited to meet the Beavers’ team and coaching staff, feel the rumble from the sidelines as the team takes the field, and enjoy the game in Reser Stadium’s luxury club seats with their families. During halftime, they are honored at mid-field. After the game, they bring home mementos of their experience, including a personalized game jersey and a football signed by the OSU team and coaching staff.

“This program aligns perfectly with our philanthropic philosophy,” said Laurie Kresl, Chief Marketing Officer of Unitus. “The emotions you feel seeing these kids smile and giving their families something to celebrate together cannot be put into words. We’re thankful to Beaver Sports Properties, as well as the coaches and student-athletes on the OSU football and basketball teams who are so engaged and supportive of these kids.”

The Dream Come True Program expanded in 2018 to host two more children during Oregon State basketball games. Unitus will be hosting a child at the men’s basketball game on January 10 against USC, and another at the women’s basketball game on February 3 against Utah. The two winners will receive similarly warm treatment, including an invitation to visit a practice and meet the team at Gill Coliseum, pre-game tunnel access to see the team take the court, optional mid-game honors, and personalized mementos signed by the team and coaching staff.

Even more sweet? All the children who applied for the 2018-2019 Dream Come True program, even those who did not receive a football or basketball home game experience, will be invited to attend the annual Oregon State football Spring Game and have fun with the team.

“We’re very proud of our partnership with Unitus Community Credit Union and the impact that the Dream Come True program has on the families and student-athletes that participate. Without their involvement, the program would not be possible,” said Lucas Motta, general manager for Learfield’s Beaver Sports Properties, multimedia rightsholder for OSU Athletics.

Those interested are encouraged to nominate a child for the special experience.

About Unitus Community Credit Union

Unitus Community Credit Union is a not-for-profit, member-owned financial institution serving people living or working in Multnomah, Washington, Clackamas, Marion, Polk, Yamhill, Benton, Columbia, Deschutes, Douglas, Hood River, Jackson, Josephine, Linn and Lane counties in Oregon and the state of Washington. Additional information about Unitus is available at www.unitusccu.com or by calling (800) 452-0900.

About Beaver Sports Properties

Beaver Sports Properties is Learfield’s local, dedicated team solely representing Oregon State University. In complete collaboration with the university, Learfield is committed to extending the affinity of the Beavers’ brand to businesses and corporations of all sizes looking to align with the undeniably loyal and passionate collegiate fan base. As OSU Athletics’ exclusive multimedia rights holder, Beaver Sports Properties manages all aspects of the rights relationship, providing corporate partners both traditional and new media opportunities with the university in which to bolster their own brand and garner maximum exposure.

