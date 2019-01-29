STEVE SILVA TO LEAD BROWN BEARS SPORTS PROPERTIES REPRESENTING BROWN UNIVERSITY ATHLETICS

PROVIDENCE, R.I. – Learfield IMG College, multimedia rightsholder for the Brown Bears, has promoted Steve Silva to general manager of its locally based Brown Bears Sports Properties’ team. He previously had been serving as the property’s manager-business development.

Working alongside Director of Athletics Jack Hayes and his athletic administration, Silva will serve as lead liaison between Brown University Athletics and Learfield IMG College. Brown Bears Sports Properties oversees all aspects of the long-term athletics multimedia rights agreement and manages the corporate partner platform in which local, regional and national businesses have the opportunity to align their brand with Brown.

A native of East Providence, Rhode Island, Silva is a former student-athlete at Holy Cross. Prior to joining Brown Bears Sports Properties, he served three years as a teacher and a football and track coach for La Salle Academy in Providence. Silva also is the former athletic director, teacher and head football coach for Blackstone-Millville Regional High School (Blackstone, Mass.) and Chicago Bulls College Prep (Chicago, Ill.). Silva attended NFL rookie camp for the Patriots and Buccaneers in 2006 and following that spent two years playing football internationally.

“We’re excited to have Steve transition to the GM role and lead our corporate partnership efforts,” said Hayes. “Steve’s experience with Brown Bears Sports Properties and within the region is invaluable and will assist us in growing the Brown Athletics brand.”

“Steve will be a great leader for our Brown Bears Sports Properties team,” said Learfield IMG College Vice President Daryl Jasper. “His affinity for collegiate athletics from his time as a student-athlete to his business acumen and knowledge of the entire Northeast region will allow us to further our goals of growing the Brown Bears’ brand in many facets.”

Learfield IMG College unlocks the value of college sports for brands, fans and universities through the representation of collegiate institutions, conferences and arenas. The company’s Brown Bears Sports Properties team oversees the day-to-day Brown relationship. As a fully integrated sports marketing and solutions platform, Learfield IMG College provides access to licensing and multimedia sponsorship management, including publishing, radio, digital and social media; fan engagement, ticket sales and professional concessions expertise; branding; campus-wide business and sponsorship development; and venue technology systems.