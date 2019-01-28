PATTI THURMON NAMED GENERAL MANAGER FOR WARHAWK SPORTS PROPERTIES AT ULM

MONROE, La. (Jan. 28, 2019) – Learfield IMG College recently named Patti Thurmon general manager for Warhawk Sports Properties, its locally based team representing University of Louisiana at Monroe. Thurmon, a Louisiana native, will lead all communications between Learfield IMG College and ULM Athletics as the collegiate marketer manages the Warhawks’ multimedia rights and corporate sponsorships.

For nearly 15 years, Thurmon has been in sales and marketing in Monroe. She most recently served as director of marketing-physician liaison for Louisiana Pain Care in Monroe. Before that, she served three years as director of sales and marketing for The Radio People. Thurmon worked with Hixson BMW from 2009-2014 and was director of marketing for ULM from 2008-09. Thurmon also founded the Junior Fitness Academy in West Monroe. She spearhead that effort with pediatric cardiologist Dr. Terry King to educate and train youth on fitness and nutrition. She also is the former human resource manager, community events and special promotions for Saint Francis Medical Center in Monroe.

“We are thrilled to work with Patti in her new role at Warhawk Sports Properties,” said Scott McDonald, Chief Administrative Officer and Interim Athletic Director. “Her ability to positively impact her job and all those around her is tremendous. I look forward to integrating Patti into our senior staff and seeing what we can all achieve together.”

“We’re excited to have Patti lead our ULM team,” said Learfield IMG College Vice President Multi-Media Rights Joey King. “Her business acumen and knowledge of the Monroe area and business community will be invaluable.”

Learfield IMG College unlocks the value of college sports for brands, fans and universities through the representation of collegiate institutions, conferences and arenas. The company’s Warhawk Sports Properties team oversees the daily ULM Athletics’ relationship. As a fully integrated sports marketing and solutions platform, Learfield IMG College provides access to licensing and multimedia sponsorship management, including publishing, radio, digital and social media; fan engagement, ticket sales and professional concessions expertise; branding; campus-wide business and sponsorship development; and venue technology systems.