NEVADA WOLF PACK PARTNERS WITH LYFT TO OFFER SAFE RIDES, DROP-OFF/PICK-UP AREA AT LAWLOR EVENTS CENTER

RENO, Nevada – The University of Nevada named Lyft as “Official Rideshare Partner of the Wolf Pack,” opening the door to easy fan transportation to and from Lawlor Events Center.



Lyft’s new relationship with the athletics department allows for a designated drop-off and pick-up location for riders at the Center on the University of Nevada campus. The “Lyft Spot” will be located just outside the venue, and it will be featured on both the Wolf Pack and Lyft apps respectively.

Additionally, Wolf Pack fans now can begin receiving $2 off 10 rides through July 31, 2019 by using the exclusive GOWOLFPACK Lyft promo code. Complementing its overall partnership with the university, Lyft will serve as presenting sponsor of the Wolf Pack app, which features all Wolf Pack news and events.



The Lyft relationship was secured by Wolf Pack Sports Properties, the university’s exclusive athletics multimedia rights holder and Learfield IMG College’s local, dedicated team.



For Wolf Pack game tickets, schedules and other information, visit https://nevadawolfpack.com/. For the special Lyft code promotion, visit https://www.lyft.com/invite/GOWOLFPACK.



