ANDREW STEIN NAMED GENERAL MANAGER FOR SETON HALL SPORTS PROPERTIES REPRESENTING THE PIRATES

SOUTH ORANGE, N.J. – Veteran sports marketer and sales executive Andrew Stein recently was named general manager for Seton Hall Sports Properties, the locally based Learfield IMG College team that manages the Pirates’ multimedia rights and sponsorships.

Stein, with nearly 20 years of related expertise primarily in the New York/New Jersey area, will lead all communications between Learfield IMG College and Seton Hall’s athletics administration. Learfield IMG College is a new name for the Pirates’ rights partner, as the two collegiate marketers announced the completion of their merger on Dec. 31, 2018.

Most recently Stein has been representing select sports and entertainment clients through his own consultancy. Prior to that, he served three years as senior director, global corporate partnerships for Harlem Globetrotters International in New York, NY. He is the former vice president, business development for New York-based SponsorHub and director, corporate partnerships for Lagardere Unlimited, also in NY. Early in his career, Stein’s previous sports sales experience included stops at the NFL’s New York Jets, WUSA’s New York Power, XFL’s New York/New Jersey Hitmen and Madison Square Garden.

“We’d like to welcome Andrew to Seton Hall Athletics, and we are excited to have an experienced sports executive lead Seton Hall Sports Properties and drive our corporate partnership efforts as we continue to seek partners who are excited to align themselves with the growing Seton Hall Pirates brand,” said Seton Hall’s Vice President and Director of Athletics & Recreation Pat Lyons.

“We’re excited to have Andrew lead our Seton Hall team,” said Learfield IMG College Vice President Gerry Dickey. “His dedicated sales and sports marketing experience in the Northeast will be invaluable as we continue to work alongside Pat and his team to grow the Pirates’ brand.”

Learfield IMG College unlocks the value of college sports for brands, fans and universities through the representation of collegiate institutions, conferences and arenas. The company’s Seton Hall Sports Properties team oversees the day-to-day Pirates’ relationship. As a fully integrated sports marketing and solutions platform, Learfield IMG College provides access to licensing and multimedia sponsorship management, including publishing, radio, digital and social media; fan engagement, ticket sales and professional concessions expertise; branding; campus-wide business and sponsorship development; and venue technology systems.