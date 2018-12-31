LEARFIELD AND IMG COLLEGE COMPLETE MERGER

Combined Company Will Provide Collegiate Athletic Programs and their Sponsors with Increased Exposure and Greater Economic Opportunities

PLANO, TX and NEW YORK, NY – Learfield and IMG College today jointly announced that they have completed their merger, creating a dynamic service provider that will support collegiate institutions, conferences and arenas across the country with enhanced services, more consistent promotions, technological innovation and greater economic opportunities.

The newly named Learfield IMG College specializes in fully integrated solutions, including branding, licensing and multimedia rights management; access to professional concessions, ticket sales and fan engagement systems and support; publishing, radio, digital and social expertise; and campus-wide business and sponsorship development.

Learfield IMG College is headquartered in Plano, Texas and will maintain offices around the country. The company is led by President and CEO Greg Brown with a Board of Directors consisting of representatives from Atairos and Endeavor, which are collectively retaining majority ownership of Learfield IMG College, as well as Silver Lake. Additionally, Andy Rawlings is leading the multimedia rights sales teams as Learfield IMG College’s Chief Revenue Officer while Tim Pernetti and Andrew Judelson are advising the company throughout the integration period.

“Completing this merger is an important step toward our mission to best support our partners – including universities, collegiate athletic departments and brands – with tailored services and capabilities that drive results that ultimately help fund the student-athlete experience. Our respective companies bring so much to the table, and by building on our collective resources, relationships and experiences, we will deliver new and enhanced opportunities for all our partners,” said Learfield IMG College President and CEO Greg Brown.

He continued, “Our goal is simple: provide the highest quality service and offerings for our partners so they can realize even greater value in the years ahead. With the highly talented, trusted, and well-known teams from both Learfield and IMG College now joining forces, and by investing in our business and maintaining our cultural focus on earning the trust of our customers and clients, we are now better equipped than ever to achieve that goal.”

The Board of Directors for Learfield IMG College jointly said: “This is an exciting day for our IMG College and Learfield teams as we mark the next phase of growth through this transformational partnership. We are encouraged by the opportunities ahead for our partners and employees as we continue driving investment in and innovation across our services and offerings.”

About Learfield IMG College

Learfield IMG College unlocks the value of college sports for brands, fans and universities through the representation of collegiate institutions, conferences and arenas. As a fully integrated sports marketing and solutions platform, Learfield IMG College provides access to licensing and multimedia sponsorship management, including publishing, radio, digital and social media; fan engagement, ticket sales and professional concessions expertise; branding; campus-wide business and sponsorship development; and venue technology systems.